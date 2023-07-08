Police arrest Everett man after armed bank robbery in downtown Boston

Boston Police quickly apprehended an Everett man after an armed robbery at a bank downtown Friday morning.

32-year-old Jonathan Pagan was arrested after allegedly robbing the TD Bank on Winter Street in Downtown Crossing around 8:30 a.m., according to police.

Police say that Pagan told the teller he had a gun and took off with cash.

He fled toward the Park Street MBTA station and boarded the Orange line to the Massachusetts Avenue stop, where officials observed cash “protruding” from his pocket.

Pagan then attempted to resist the officer’s orders before he was placed under arrest.

He is being charged with armed robbery and will be arraigned on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW