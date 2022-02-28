Police arrest Farmington man in connection with fatal stabbing on Loon Street

FARMINGTON – Farmington police released a suspect’s name but little other information Sunday night after they made an arrest in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened on Saturday night.

Police announced they arrested Brandon Curley, 29, of Farmington on Sunday in connection with a stabbing that happened late Saturday night.

A police department news release said officers responded at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, to the 2300 block of Loon Street after a report of a stabbing.

“Upon arrival officers located a 36-year-old male with a stab wound to his back,” the Sunday night news release stated. “The victim was immediately transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center and later pronounced deceased. Through investigation, detectives identified Curley as the suspect and obtained a warrant for 2nd-degree murder. Curley was taken into custody today by Farmington detectives.”

Police said more information will be released at a later time and asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call the FPD tip line at 505-599-1404.

