Police make arrest in fatal hit and run

Ryan Boetel, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Mar. 1—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested a man as part of the investigation of a hit and run accident that killed a pedestrian near Central Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Police said in a news release that Kirstin King was booked into jail on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

A person who police haven't identified was struck and killed near Central and Pennsylvania on Sunday at around 3 p.m. Central was redirected in both directions after the crash.

The suspect vehicle fled to Bell and Chama, and police said they identified King as the driver.

A news release said King showed signs of intoxication and a warrant was obtained for her blood.

