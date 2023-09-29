Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run in Hartford involving pedestrian

Police have arrested a New Britain man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Hartford in April.

Michael Larson, 39, was arrested Friday and charged with evading responsibility resulting in death and second-degree forgery, according to the Hartford Police Department. He was held on a $275,000 bond after being taken into custody by the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Larson faces charges in connection with a crash reported on April 22, when police responded to a car versus pedestrian report at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Gillett Street. The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Williams of Hartford, was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived.

Police on Friday said they were able to obtain a warrant for Larson’s arrest following an extensive investigation.