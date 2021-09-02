Police make arrest in fatal road rage shooting in Plymouth

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of one driver by another nearly two months ago on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth, authorities said Thursday.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday and will say more about the break in the case.

Jay Boughton, 56, was shot July 6 while driving south on the highway by another motorist in an apparent road rage incident.

The suspect's vehicle, an SUV, was located last month.

Police Chief Erik Fadden has said a traffic altercation between the two drivers "escalated quickly," and the shooter may have killed Boughton, of Crystal, over something as minor as a lane change.

Boughton, 56, was shot in the head at 10 p.m. as he drove south on Hwy. 169 near Rockford Road on the eastern edge of Plymouth. His vehicle then went through a fence and crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3900 block of N. Lancaster Lane, where his 15-year-old son, Harrison, gave him CPR.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.