Police make arrest in fatal September shooting

(FOX40.COM) — The Modesto Police Department announced that it has arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened at the end of September.

In a Facebook post, Modesto PD said, “Detectives with our Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 55-year-old Michael Gunn for the homicide of 44-year-old Morse West, also known as Holly.”

According to officials, West was shot and killed on September 30, 2023, in a residential area near Martin and Clayton Avenues in northwest Modesto.

“After a lengthy and comprehensive investigation, Gunn was identified as the shooter and was apprehended [on Wednesday] at his Modesto residence by detectives from our Investigative Services Division,” police added.

