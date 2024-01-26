Police make arrest in fatal shooting on Bank Street; suspect caught in major gang sting

A Connecticut man has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a man on Bank Street on Dec. 23.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Angel Fabian Robles-Nicasio, 22, of Willimantic, Connecticut, has been charged with the murder of Juan Manuel Batista Castro.

Nicasio was arrested in Connecticut along with 11 other people on Tuesday, as part of a long-term investigation called Operation Black Pearl, conducted by Willimantic Police into racketeering and gang activity.

According to published reports, Willimantic police said the suspects arrested were known to threaten rival gangs and had a history of shootings, stabbings, robberies and assaults tied to gang territory.

Besides the murder charge, Robles-Nicasio was faces illegal firearm and conspiracy to traffic cocaine charges. He was charged with violating Connecticut’s Corrupt Organization and Racketeering Act, and was ordered held on $75,000 bail.

What happened in the Dec. 23 Bank Street fatal shooting

According to the District Attorney’s Office, at 5:18 p.m. on Dec. 23, Fall River Police responded to 911 calls regarding a man shot at 326 Bank St.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found Castro, 44, on the porch suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS personnel found he had no viable signs of life and pronounced him dead at the scene.

A second person was found nearby suffering from a non-life-threatening injury to his hand and was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police and the District Attorney's Office have not yet released information into the alleged circumstances of the shooting or how Robles-Nicasio and Castro are connected.

What happens next for the suspect in the shooting

According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s office, Robles-Nicasio cannot be released from custody even if he posts bail, since he faces a murder charge.

He is scheduled to be arraigned as a fugitive from justice in Connecticut in the coming days. Robles-Nicasio must be rendered back to Massachusetts, where he would appear in Fall River District Court on the murder and firearm charges. If he chooses to waive rendition, he would likely be returned to Massachusetts and arraigned on those charges soon; if he fights rendition, the process will take longer, the DA’s office said.

The multi-state investigation in which Robles-Nicasio was arrested was overseen by Homicide Unit Prosecutors Russ Eonas and Daniel Walsh, and was conducted by the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office, Fall River Police detectives and members of the Willimantic Police Department.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the apprehension of Robles-Nicasio means arrests have been made and charges filed in all 13 homicides that occurred in Bristol County in 2023.

The DA’s office said that thanks to efforts of prosecutors, State Police detectives and Fall River police, arrests have made and charges filed in every homicide in Fall River during the last decade.

The office stated that during Quinn's tenure, the office has brought charges in 98% of the homicides committed in Bristol County, “a rate that far exceeds the 54% national average.”

