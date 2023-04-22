Police make arrest in fatal stabbing

Apr. 21—Stillwater police have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of Justin Springer.

SPD announced Friday the apprehension of Michael Angus Bigheart, 41, of Skiatook.

The arrest was made Friday, according to SPD.

"SPD Detectives were in Skiatook this morning conducting a follow-up investigation," the release reads. "Detectives located, arrested and transported Bigheart to SPD jail."

The news release said SPD detectives gathered information and had probable cause to believe Bigheart was their suspect.

"Investigators presented the specifics of the case to the Payne County District Attorney's office," the release reads. "A first-degree murder charge was filed against Bigheart and an arrest warrant was issued."

Police had responded to the 810 S. Jardot at 12:09 a.m. April 15 in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. There police said they found Springer unresponsive with multiple stab wounds and began live-saving measures. He was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Tipline at 405-533-8477.