Police arrest father who left loaded shotgun near child at Central Florida pier: report

Police arrested a North Carolina man at a Florida pier who left a small child alone with a loaded shotgun.

New Smyrna Beach officials took 41-year-old John Drinkwater into custody Tuesday morning, WESH reported.

A bystander contacted authorities after noticing the child was left alone for nearly 15 minutes while Drinkwater was fishing at a pier more than 100 yards away.

Police said Drinkwater couldn’t see the child from that position, and they noticed the loaded, unattended shotgun, WESH reported.

The child, who police described as “covered in cockroaches,” allegedly told authorities he hadn’t eaten since Monday night.

