Police arrest father of missing 2-year-old for reporting his disappearance as false kidnapping

Police have arrested the father of a 2-year-old who disappeared on Wednesday as they continue to search for the toddler.

On Thursday morning, DeKalb County police said they were looking for 2-year-old J’Asiah Deon Mitchell, who was reported kidnapped during an armed robbery on Flat Shoals Road at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said J’Asiah Mitchell’s father, 23-year-old Artavious North, reported him kidnapped at gunpoint while he was stopped at a stop sign. His mother, Asia Mitchell, said she got a call from the child’s father about the alleged kidnapping.

Just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday, DeKalb police said they found no signs of an armed robbery or kidnapping and determined that it was a false report.

TRENDING STORIES:

North was arrested by DeKalb County police and charged with false statements and false reports of a crime.

Channel 2 Action News obtained North’s booking photo from a previous arrest in Gwinnett County unrelated to his son’s disappearance.

Authorities added that the last place J’Asiah Mitchell was seen was an apartment complex in East Point. DeKalb County police said East Point police have taken over the search.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

J’Asiah Mitchell was last seen wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 770-724-7850. The investigation remains ongoing.

IN RELATED NEWS: