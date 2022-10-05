Police arrest federal fugitive near Lebanon

Oct. 5—Local police arrested a federal fugitive in Lebanon Monday evening.

Jonathan Meza-Ruiz, 26, of Lafayette, wrecked a vehicle along Interstate 65 southbound, north of Lebanon, and ran from the crash site, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a news statement.

Police found and arrested him and learned he was wanted by U.S. Marshals on a federal charge of failing to comply with the conditions of pre-trial release. Local police did not immediately know what original charges Meza-Ruiz faces in federal court.

He was treated for his injuries at a medical facility and then arrested. He is charged in Boone County with failure to remain at the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.

Meza-Ruiz is believed to have been the only occupant of his vehicle and not suspected of driving impaired, BCSO Wesley Garst said Tuesday. Officials did not offer information on why he wrecked, but Garst confirmed police were not in pursuit of Meza-Ruiz at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office made the arrest with the help of the Whitestown Police Department, Zionsville Police Department, Indiana State Police, Whitestown and Zionsville fire departments and Witham Medics.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen commended the cooperation demonstrated among the agencies, saying "... teamwork gets the job done safely, once again."