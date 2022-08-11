Police arrest Fitchburg man in connection with double shooting that left one woman dead in Worcester

Worcester Police arrested a Fitchburg man Thursday morning in connection with a double shooting that killed a 41-year-old woman back in July.

Keith Jones, 32, was arrested just before 10 a.m. after nearly a month-long investigation of a homicide that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on July 16.

Jones faces several charges including, murder, armed assault with intent to kill, and unlawful carry of a firearm.

There is no information at this time to when Jones is expected to appear in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

