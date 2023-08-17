Police arrest five in Craigville Beach shooting investigation. More arrests are expected.

Five young men have been arraigned in Barnstable District Court for their roles in a shooting in the Craigville Beach parking lot on May 27, according to Barnstable police.

Four of the men were ordered held, police said in the Wednesday release.

Matthew Aguiar, 20, of Wareham was held for up to 120 days without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, according to the release, as were Mackell Gordon, 22, of Centerville and an unnamed 16-year-old from Hyannis. Clyde Perry Jr., 26, of Hyannis was held on $25,000 bail, with a curfew and GPS tracker if he is released. Adaesia Ogarro, 20, of East Falmouth was released with the promise to return to court.

All five face “various assault to murder and firearms charges,” according to the release.

Police cruiser

On May 27, Barnstable police received a call reporting multiple gun shots on Craigville Beach Road at 8:20 p.m., according to police logs. Officers arrived on the scene around five minutes later. One individual was cut by broken glass and sustained minor injuries, police said in a release at the time. No serious injuries or deaths were reported.

Since the incident, police have conducted a lengthy investigation. On June 27, they arrested the same 16-year-old for another shooting, a drive-by on June 25 on Main Street in Hyannis. In a meeting with concerned residents of Hyannis on June 6, police chief Matthew Sonnabend said that police believe the 16-year-old had been the shooter in the June 25 shooting, but not the May 27 one.

“We don’t believe he was the shooter,” Sonnabend said July 6 of the Craigville Beach incident. “But he was involved, he was there. Which is leading to the identification of more people to be arrested. We’ve already arrested a handful of individuals but we’re working on more.”

The 16-year-old was arraigned June 27 in Barnstable Juvenile Court on charges in both incidents, according to a release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office at the time.

Barnstable police asked residents on Wednesday to report to the department any additional information regarding the Craigville Beach shooting.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Craigville Beach shooting: Arrests on assault to murder, gun charges