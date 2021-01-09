Police arrest Florida man caught on camera carrying Pelosi’s lectern during Capitol riot

Jessica De Leon

Parrish resident Adam Christian Johnson, the man captured in viral photo carrying Speak Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from House chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, has been arrested.

Johnson, 36, was booked into the Pinellas County jail on Friday night. According to jail records, he is being held is being held on a federal warrant.

The FBI was searching for Johnson, who was quickly identified on social media by local residents in the viral of him carrying the lectern during the mob violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Johnson is a stay-at-home-dad who lives with his wife and their five children in their Parrish home.

Before being deleted or taken down, Johnson’s social media accounts had posts that he was Washington, D.C., ahead of the riots and included disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and law enforcement who defended First Amendment protect rights.

Johnson was not among the suspects identified by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday as having been already charged in federal court for their alleged roles in the riot. Complaints had already been filed against others, but remained under seal.

Agents had spoken to local authorities as they searched for Johnson.

