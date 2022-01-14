Police arrest Fond du Lac man after allegedly breaking officer's nose at apartment building

FOND DU LAC – Police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly broke an officer’s nose at an apartment building.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. to an apartment building on East Merrill Avenue after someone reported a neighbor was trying to break down their door, according to Fond du Lac police.

Police officials said a 44-year-old Fond du Lac man approached an officer in the second floor hallway while they were speaking to residents about the complaint. The officer asked residents to go back into their apartments as the man continued approaching.

Police officials said the man assaulted the officer, who suffered a broken nose, fractured finger and other injuries. The officer, a 4- year veteran of the department, was taken to a hospital and released.

Police arrested the 44-year-old man and brought him to the Fond du Lac County Jail, where he’s being held on several criminal charges.

