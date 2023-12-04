Police arrest Fond du Lac man on suspicion of stabbing roommate in hand

FOND DU LAC — One person is in custody on suspicion of stabbing his roommate in the hand during a fight at their residence in the 100 block of East First Street early Monday morning.

Fond du Lac Police Department said in a news release officers responded to the residence at around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The release said officers worked collaboratively with the Fond du Lac County Communications Center to direct the person who sustained the stab wound to safely exit the residence.

The injured male, a 35-year-old Fond du Lac resident, was treated at the scene by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his hand.

Police then set up a perimeter and negotiated for nearly 20 minutes over the phone with the suspect to peacefully surrender as he remained inside the residence. After the negotiations, police took the 44-year-old Fond du Lac man into custody without further incident, the release said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with what police said was “an unrelated medical issue.” They said once he is medically cleared, the suspect will be transferred to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges stemming from the incident.

Police said investigation into the circumstances that led to the stabbing is active and ongoing. They said the incident is an isolated act.

No further details were immediately released and the name of the suspect was not released.

This was the second stabbing incident involving roommates in the city within a matter of days. A 29-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stabbing his roommate, a 40-year-old man, and sending him to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, wounds.

