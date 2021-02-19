Police arrest former area man on rape charges with a child

Feb. 19—Texas police on Friday arrested man for committing multiple rape with a child in Ogden from 2004 to 2012.

Michael James Tschantz, 46, is charged with five counts of rape of a child under 14 years of age. A now 21-year-old woman reported the incidents on Nov. 11; she would have been about five to 13 years old when the incidents occurred.

Tschantz, of Naples, Texas, is confined in the Morris County, Texas, Jail on a $600,000 bond and is awaiting transport to the Riley County Jail.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Tschantz was convicted in 2000 of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 in Riley County District Court, and he served four years in prison. The incident itself occurred in 1998.

Riley County police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information about Tschantz can contact Detective Brian Johnson at 785-473-2323 or bjohnson@rileycountypolice.org, or their local police department.

Police said because of the nature of the crimes, they will not release further information.