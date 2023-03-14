Police arrest four after a fight at Alliance High School

ALLIANCE − Police are investigating a fight at Alliance High School that resulted in multiple arrests Tuesday.

Sgt. Mike Yarian confirmed the mid-day altercation. He said four people were arrested. No other details were released as of 2:30 p.m.

Alliance City School District officials released a statement on the incident: "There was an altercation that took place at Alliance High School that resulted in arrests. This incident is under investigation and we will not be commenting further."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

