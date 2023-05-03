Police arrest four men Tuesday in connection with west Olympia homicide

Police arrested four men on Tuesday in connection with a Sunday morning homicide in west Olympia.

Detectives located the men and their RV in Clark County Tuesday evening, Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said. Olympia police previously asked the public for help locating the RV, a 2001 Jamboree, after it was allegedly spotted leaving the scene of the homicide.

Two men, one 29 and one 59, were booked into the Thurston County jail early Wednesday morning on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the jail log. Two other men, one 25 and one 34, were booked on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Lower did not release any addition details. He said detectives were still investigating in Clark County Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1800 block of East End Street Northwest at about 2 a.m. Sunday after someone reported a body lying in the street. They reportedly found a 37-year-old man who appeared to have been stabbed.

Coroner Gary Warnock said he would release the victim’s name and cause of death after consulting with police.