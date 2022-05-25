Police arrest fourth suspect in Wood's murder

Wichita Falls police arrested another alleged suspect in connection to city’s second homicide of the year.

According to the Wichita Falls Police public information officer Jeff Hughes:

WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives arrested 21-year-old Ashley Esselborn of Wichita Falls as the fourth suspect in the murder of Zachary Wood.

Ronnie Preston Lang Jr., William Andrew Bell and Payton Mackenzie Collier were arrested days after Wood was discovered according to WFPD spokesperson Charlie Eipper. All four have been charged with murder.

According to a previous Times Record News report, on May 21 police went to the 2100 block of Brown Street for a welfare check. They found Wood deceased inside a house at that location. Bell and Collier's bonds have been set at $1 million each. Lang's was set at $1,210,000. Essellborn's bond has not been set.

According to another TRN news report, police responded to a second homicide hours later on Covington Street marking the city's third murder of the year.

