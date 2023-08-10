Police arrest fourth white boater after Montgomery riverfront brawl

A 21-year-old woman turned herself in to Montgomery police Thursday and has been charged with third-degree assault for her involvement with the Montgomery riverfront brawl.

Mary Todd is in the Montgomery jail facing the misdemeanor charge, police spokeswoman Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, turned themselves in to police Wednesday and have been charged with one count each of third-degree assault.

Richard Roberts, 48, turned himself in Tuesday and faces two charges of assault in the third degree.

The boaters are not from Montgomery, Mayor Steven Reed said in a news conference Tuesday.

Police are asking that Reggie Gray, 42, who police believe swung a folding chair during the melee, come in for questioning.

The incident happened as the Harriot II riverboat co-captain, Damien Pickett, who is Black, went ashore in an attempt to move a pontoon boat moored where the riverboat docks. The Harriott II and its 227 passengers had been waiting about 45 minutes to dock while trying unsuccessfully to get the private boat to move. Roberts, Todd, Shipman and Todd, who are white, are charged with attacking Pickett after he came ashore in a moment that went viral and captured international attention.

A second round of fights happened after the boat docked and several crew members of the riverboat approached the pontoon boat.

Montgomery police have said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

An onlooker left, rushes to help riverboat co-captain Damien Pickett, lying on the dock, against several attackers on Aug. 5, 2023, at Montgomery's Riverfront Park.

