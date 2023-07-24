Police make arrest after Fresno woman stabbed to death. The victim knew her attacker

Police said Monday they made an arrest in the brutal stabbing death of an unhoused woman in Fresno.

The woman was reported to be bleeding about 7 p.m. Sunday near the U.S. Post Office on Griffith Avenue west of Balckstone Avenue, police said.

She was identified Monday as Patricia Roper, 58, by police.

Roper knew the man who allegedly stabbed her — he also was identified Monday by police as 36-year-old Steven Raymundo. He also lived on the street.

The two knew each other but police said the motive for the stabbing was not clear, adding Raymundo denied his involvement.

Raymundo can be seen stabbing Roper repeatedly in the upper body on surveillance video from the scene, police said.

Patricia Roper, 58, was stabbed to death on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Fresno, police said.

Roper was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Multiple witnesses in the area spoke with police.

Raymundo remained in custody without bail at Fresno County Jail on Monday on suspicion of murder, according to police.

The killing was the 22nd intentional homicide so far this year. There were 36 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000. Valley Crime Stoppers also takes tips anonymously at 559-498-7687.

