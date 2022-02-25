Police arrest fugitive in New Jersey wanted for Raleigh bank robberies

Police arrested a 21-year-old man in New Jersey wanted as a suspect in a string of Wells Fargo bank robberies in Raleigh this month that resulted in an active manhunt this week.

Raleigh Police Department detectives charged Dominic Glenn with three counts of common law robbery and misdemeanor possession of a stolen registration plate in connection with the following bank robberies, police said in a news release Friday.

He was taken into custody without incident through a fugitive warrant request. Police have not released details on Glenn’s whereabouts at the time of the arrest.

Authorities say Glenn is suspected to have robbed:

▪ a Wells Fargo bank on Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at 3400 Spring Forest Road

▪ a Wells Fargo bank on Feb. 22 at 12:25 p.m. at 2001 Clark Avenue at the Village District

▪ a Wells Fargo bank later on Feb. 22 at 12:43 p.m. on 2016 Fairview Road.

Two other bank robberies that occurred in Cary and Morrisville are connected, police said.

Morrisville police previously said First Horizon Bank on Chapel Hill Road was also robbed Feb. 22 by someone whose description matched the suspects in the Raleigh robberies.

A manhunt on Tuesday began when N.C. State University campus police said the Raleigh Police Department told them two suspects had fled on foot toward Centennial Campus after a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Mission Valley shopping center.

Authorities are searching for at least one other suspect in connection to the robberies as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation of the crime is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.