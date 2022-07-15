Police arrest fugitive wanted for 2 Boston stabbings, fatal Philadelphia shooting

Police arrested an allegedly dangerous fugitive wanted in connection for multiple crimes in Boston and Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Wagner Tejada-Pena was arrested in Lawrence just before 11:30 p.m., according to Boston Police. Authorities say Tejada-Pena was wanted on a warrant for murder out of Philadelphia after he allegedly shot and killed a random victim on June 21, 2022.

He was also wanted on two warrants out of West Roxbury District Court in connection with two stabbing incidents, according to police.

Tejada-Pena will be arraigned Friday in West Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

