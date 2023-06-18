Police arrest a Gastonia man who shot another person near his residence.

Gaston County Police have arrested a man person involved in a shooting near his residence that left another person needing emergency surgery.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release, at 125 Grissom St. in Gastonia. When officers arrived on scene they found a person who sustained a gunshot wound.

The person shot was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery. The victim is recovering from sustained injuries, according to the news release.

Police arrested and charged Charlie Marshall David, who lives on Grissom Street, Gastonia, a few doors down from where the shooting took place, according to information shared by authorities.

The charges include attempted first-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held without bond in the Gaston County Jail.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.