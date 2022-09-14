Police make arrest after Greenville cybertheft

North Charleston police have arrested a Chicago man after a hacker ordered tens of thousands of dollars worth of phones shipped from the City of Greenville’s Verizon business account.

James L. Bragg was arrested in North Charleston after someone hacked into the City of Greenville’s profile and ordered over $68,000 worth of cell phones, according to a news release from the North Charleston Police Department.

Police say the phones were shipped to a Wingate by Wyndham hotel near the Charleston airport.

On Sept. 13, the Greenville Police Department contacted the North Charleston Police Department for assistance. Bragg, 35, was apprehended inside the hotel and allegedly found to be in possession of multiple fake driver’s licenses, according to the news release.

He was charged with identify fraud and obtaining property valued at more than $10,000 under false pretenses. Bragg is being held at the Al Canon Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Court records list his home address as Chicago.