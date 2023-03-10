Police arrest Harlingen man for crack cocaine possession

Mar. 10—HARLINGEN — A 29-year-old Harlingen man is being held on $60,000 bail following an arrest for crack cocaine possession.

A judge charged Adam Vern Diaz with two felony counts of manufacture and delivery of crack cocaine after police found 128.5 grams of the drug following a traffic stop.

"This is a really good bust, getting this amount of drugs off the street," Sgt. Larry Moore, Harlingen Police Department's spokesman, said Friday. "It's a win for us. It knocks the dealers down a notch."

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, K-9 officers working with the department's Organized Crime Unit in the north Ed Carey Drive area pulled over Diaz's car for a traffic violation before they found him "in possession of crack cocaine," officials stated in a press release.

During an arraignment, a judge charged Diaz with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, felony 1, setting bail at $40,000, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, felony 2, for which bail was set at $20,000, the press release stated.

Featured Local Savings

Featured Local Savings