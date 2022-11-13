Police arrest Harrison man who they say held wife at gunpoint

Nov. 12—A 75-year-old Harrison man was in protective custody in a hospital Saturday after holding his wife at gunpoint on Friday, police said.

Cumberland County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about 12:10 p.m. Friday from a resident who said a woman was being held hostage at gunpoint at a home on Hudson Aly in Harrison, Cumberland County Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said. The man had fired his gun inside the residence at some point and was holding the gun over his wife, Gagnon said in an email.

Seven deputies responded and used de-escalation techniques to get the man to surrender peacefully and give up the gun. No one was injured. The man was put into protective custody and taken to a hospital, where he will undergo a mental health evaluation, the sheriff's office said. His identity was not released Saturday.

The sheriff's office said it will coordinate with the Cumberland County District Attorney's office. If the man is charged with any crimes, more information will be released, Gagnon said.

The case remains under investigation.