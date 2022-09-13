Police arrest Hempfield man wearing clown wig, carrying loaded gun at Delmont Dairy Queen

Sep. 12—Three loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition were seized from a Hempfield man Saturday after Delmont police said he took one of the weapons into the Route 66 Dairy Queen.

Officers were responding to the area around 1:30 p.m. after a motorist reported an erratic driver wearing a bright yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig walk into the restaurant with a gun, Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. Police took him into custody and filed charges the following day.

"My officers were there within seconds to take control before anything happened," he said.

Jan V. Stawovy, 61, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, person not to possess, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

At the time, there were customers inside the Dairy Queen and several people with intellectual disabilities were headed inside the restaurant, police said. A loaded gun was found in Stawovy's pocket.

Stawovy told investigators he had it to protect himself from drug traffickers, intended to kill "Democrats and liberals" and wanted to "restore (former President Donald) Trump to President king of the United States," police said in a news release.

Two more loaded handguns were found inside his car along with the ammunition.

Stawovy was awaiting arraignment. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .