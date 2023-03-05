Police arrest Henry teacher on suspicion of sexual contact with student

The Watertown Police Department arrested a Henry School District teacher Sunday following a report of a sex crime.

A release from the department says it arrested Shanna Ries, 41 of Watertown, saying she is accused of sexual contact with a 16-year-old student.

Ries was arrested for sexual contact with a child under 18 – position of authority (Class 6 Felony) and sexual exploitation of a minor (Class 6 Felony). A Class 6 Felony is punishable by two years imprisonment in the state penitentiary or a fine of four thousand dollars, or both, according to the release.

"The school has been notified about the investigation," police said. "The investigation is ongoing andadditional charges are pending. The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the Codington County Sheriff’s Office."

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Police arrest Henry teacher, suspicion of sexual contact with student