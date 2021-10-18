Police arrest a Higganum man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old girl

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl over the summer.

Thomas Anthony Crettella of 5 Copley Road, Higganum, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning, He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility and improper passing.

The fatal crash occured just before 10:40 p.m. on July 29 on Route 81. Police did not release the name of the teen victim, citing her age. But over the summer, her friends and family identified her as Gia Vincelett, from the Higganum section of town.

Gia and a 12-year-old friend were riding their bikes along Route 81 that night when she was struck from behind by a vehicle that left the scene, the police said.

The teen’s friend flagged down a passing driver, who called 911 and tried to help by performing rescue breathing on the victim. She was taken by ambulance to Connecticut Children’s in Hartford, where she died of her injuries the following day.

State troopers who responded to the crash scene found Gia’s bicycle, which had been broken into several pieces by the impact of the collision.

Gia’s bicycling companion could only describe the car that struck her friend as a dark-colored sedan. But police were able to use debris at the scene to figure out that the vehicle was a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The day after the crash, police said they received a call from Janessa Cretella, who told them she saw an email about the incident and said her step-son’s car matched the description of the vehicle police were seeking.

When police questioned Thomas Cretella, he told them he had travelled to East Haven on the night of the crash. He said he had “used heroin before operating his vehicle to go home” to Copley Road, according to the arrest warrant released by state police.

“Cretella explained that he did not remember much of the drive home and did not remember if he was involved in a motor vehicle collision,” the warrant states.

In a subsequent interview with police, Cretella said he had been having “a hard time readjusting to civilian life after recently ending his five-year active duty career with the United States Marine Corps,” the warrant states. “Cretella explained that he had been feeling depressed resulting [in] him consuming more alcoholic beverages, experimenting with heroin and that he had a bad night.”

Gia, who would have started her freshman year at Haddam-Killingworth High School, was remembered as a spirited child with a passion for soccer and an infectious laugh.