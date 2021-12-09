Police arrest high school student in Lockport social media threats

Dec. 9—A 14-year-old student at Lockport High School was charged Wednesday in connection with the two online threats made on social media, each of them shutting the high school's building and sending the student population home to work remotely.

Chief of Police Steve Abbott said that the ninth-grader was charged with two counts of making a terrorist threat, both class C felonies that would carry 3 1/2 to 15-years in prison if he was charged as an adult.

The student was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor making a false report, as well as with other pending charges.

"We've been working with our federal partners," Abbott said, referring to the efforts of the FBI to track down the source of the social media posts as the location had been hidden through Virtual Private Networks (VPN) software, which disguises the online identity.

In a later press release, LPD also thanked the FBI Buffalo Safe Streets Task Force and the FBI Buffalo Cyber Task Force. They are also asking anyone with information on this case to call Detective Mapes at 716-439-6696, Detective Piedmont 716-439-6722, the Lockport Police Department Tip Line 716-439-6707.

Abbott also said because of the suspect's age, his name is not being released.

Michelle Bradley wrote in a statement thanking Chief Abbott and the Lockport Police Department, as well as federal partners, for their efforts. She said students would continue to be on remote until Friday and come back to in-class learning on Monday.

Extra-curricular events planned for Saturday have also been reinstated.