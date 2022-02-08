Police arrest homicide suspect in case that led to Amir Locke's death

Marlene Lenthang and Janelle Griffith
·3 min read

Police have arrested a homicide suspect sought in the case that led to the shooting death of Amir Locke, officials announced.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy who has not been named, was arrested Monday around 3:45 p.m. in Winona, Minnesota, in connection with the fatal shooting of Otis Elder on Jan. 10, St. Paul police said.

The department confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the suspect is related to the no-knock warrant served at a Minneapolis apartment last week that resulted in a SWAT officer killing Locke.

Locke was not named on that warrant, served out by the Minneapolis Police Department, authorities previously said. That warrant was related to the St. Paul homicide investigation.

Locke, 22, was fatally shot when officers stormed into the apartment he was in and found him on the couch covered in a blanket. Minneapolis police said an officer opened fire after seeing the barrel of a gun come into view from under that blanket.

The homicide suspect was booked in the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder, police said, and the Ramsey County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges later Tuesday.

"The search warrants related to case will likely be unsealed after charges have been filed," St. Paul police said.

The warrants have come under a spotlight following Locke's death.

A St. Paul police spokesperson said in a statement Friday that it asked Minneapolis police to serve three warrants at a Minneapolis apartment complex that had been signed by a judge.

“Each agency has its own protocols and policies for serving search warrants. The agency responsible for serving the warrant determines what tactics that will be used,” the police spokesperson said.

It was later revealed that Judge Peter Cahill, the Minneapolis judge who presided over Derek Chauvin's state murder trial, was on duty when the warrant was signed, meaning he would have reviewed and signed off on applications for search warrants.

Locke’s death has sparked outrage in Minneapolis, the city where George Floyd was killed by a police officer in 2020, and reignited criticism of over use of force and no-knock warrants.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday ordered an immediate halt to no-knock warrants.

Locke’s parents have called his death an execution, noting he has no criminal record and comes from a family with law enforcement ties.

They said Locke was a deep sleeper and was startled when the SWAT team stormed into the apartment and an officer kicked the couch he was sleeping on. They said he reached for a legal firearm to protect himself.

They have retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented the family of Breonna Taylor, 26, a Black medical worker who was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2020 during a no-knock raid on her apartment.

“This is yet another example of why we need to put an end to these kinds of search warrants so that one day, Black Americans will be able to sleep safely in their beds at night,” Crump said on Locke's death.

The officer who shot Locke was identified as Mark Hanneman, who is on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted Chauvin and Kim Potter, a white former Brooklyn Center police officer found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, said his office would join a review of the shooting of Locke.

