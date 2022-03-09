Police make arrest in hotel brawl case

Mar. 9—Manchester police announced an arrest in connection to a brawl earlier this week at Even Hotel, the John E. Devine Drive hotel rebranded following the deadly shootout with police and drug dealers in 2019.

Police charged Manchester resident Angel Caballery, 32, in connection with a fight that involved several people and started inside the hotel sometime before dawn Monday.

When police answered the call, they found a man with an injury to his head. An investigation found that the brawl moved outside to the Sunoco parking lot, and a gun was fired at one point, police said.

Police arrested Caballery on Tuesday and charged him with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, armed robbery, riot and felon weapons possession.

In 2019, three people involved in drug trafficking died during a 15-hour standoff that started with a shootout the the locations, which was then a Quality Inn. The Quality Inn closed and never reopened under the same name.

Police said the case remains under investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact police or use the Manchester Crimeline.