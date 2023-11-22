Police arrest husband of Dee Warner for her murder in 2021

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The husband of a missing Lenawee County woman has been arrested and is facing charges for her murder in 2021, a prosecutor confirmed with FOX 2.

On Tuesday, Prosecutor Jackie Wyse issued an arrest warrant for Dale Warner on open murder charges and tampering with evidence, she said.

Dee Warner, 52, lived in Franklin Township and went missing April 24, 2021 – after last being seen at her Munger Road home.

Since her disappearance, her husband has been considered a person of interest.

Her body was never found despite investigators searching numerous areas and using tactics such as K9-led efforts, and ground sonar.

Dee's brother, Gregg Hardy, has been waiting for this news for a long time, he said. He has always suspected Dale based on allegations of past abuse.

The arrest is "a big step," Hardy said. "An important step, but not the final step."

Since Dee's body is still missing, the former prosecutor would not move the case forward – until now.

The family hired an investigative attorney from Missouri, Billy Little, to help get Dee justice. Little has experience with murder cases where the victim's body is still missing. He says it is possible to get a murder conviction based on witnesses.

The arraignment will take place Wednesday morning.