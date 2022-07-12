Police arrest Idaho man after Southeast Boise shooting left man seriously injured

Less than six hours after the Boise Police Department asked for the public’s help to identify a shooting suspect that left a man seriously injured, the department identified and arrested an Idaho man in connection to the Southeast Boise shooting.

Bryson Grove, 21, was arrested “without incident” on suspicion of aggravated battery, according to a news release from Boise police.

Police allege Grove and the unidentified victim were involved in a “verbal altercation” sometime before 3 a.m. Monday at an unidentified business in the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue.

A “short time later,” Grove and the victim got into another confrontation in a parking lot near Broadway Avenue and West Linden Street, the news release said, which is when the shooting occurred. Police said Grove and the victim didn’t appear to know each other.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, the release said. The Idaho Statesman has reached out to police for additional information on the victim’s medical condition.

Grove was booked into the Ada County Jail late Monday night, online jail records show.

Boise police identified Grove as a Boise resident, but online jail records show he is from Idaho City. The Statesman has reached out to Boise police and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office for clarification.

Grove was jailed on two holds, in addition to the battery charge, for failing to appear for previous court dates, according to online jail records.

“Thank you to everyone who contacted Boise police with tips and information,” the news release said.