Police arrest and identify suspect in deadly Fredericksburg armed robbery

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery and homicide that occurred at a Fredericksburg convenience store late Tuesday night.

Awes Singko Rapet, 21, was arrested at a Fredericksburg motel on Wednesday night after police received a tip on his whereabouts, the Fredericksburg Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police charged Rapet with capital murder in the death of Arthur Cortez, 48, of Fredericksburg. Officers recovered the homicide weapon at the motel, according to police.

Rapet walked into Kwik Chek at 1001 South State Highway 16 on Tuesday night, wearing a skull mask, and fired his weapon while burglarizing the convenience store, striking Cortez, according to the Facebook post. He then demanded the cashier hand over money from the cash register, according to the post. The cashier was uninjured.

Police responded to a 911 call at the convenience store at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday and found Cortez had suffered life-threatening injuries. First aid was unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased.

Rapet's charge of capital murder is punishable by death, life imprisonment or life imprisonment without parole. He is currently being held at the Gillespie County Jail on no bond.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Fredericksburg police arrest Kwik Chek homicide suspect