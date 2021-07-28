Police arrest New Jersey man after 90 mph chase through Greensburg

Jul. 28—A New Jersey man is behind bars after Greensburg police said he fled a traffic stop at 90 mph before crashing and being apprehended, according to court papers.

Nicholas Michael Tedesco, 27, of Newton, is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, escape and related offenses.

City police said they were on patrol at 3:30 a.m. Friday when they pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu that had an inoperable tail light and revoked registration. The car fled the stop on South Main Street as an officer approached the car, according to court papers.

Police said Tedesco traveled 90 mph south on South Main Street and through two red lights before crashing into traffic islands and an embankment at the on ramp for Route 30 east. He ran from the scene and officers apprehended him behind a nearby business, according to court papers.

There were warrants for his arrest in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and police said he had a suspended New Jersey drivers license.

Tedesco was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison Friday on a bench warrant in a June 2020 receiving stolen property case filed by Jeannette police, according to online court records. His parole in that case was revoked in May and he was ordered to remain detained.

He was arraigned on charges in the new case Tuesday. He was denied bail because District Judge Chris Flanigan deemed him a flight risk, according to online court records. Tedesco did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5.

His drivers license was suspended after several traffic-related infractions in New Jersey, according to court records there. Newton is about 300 miles from Greensburg.

