Police arrest New Jersey man in connection to Olmsted County fairgrounds shooting

Oct. 6—ROCHESTER — An 18-year-old was arrested on Friday, Oct. 6, about a month after a shooting at the

Olmsted County fairgrounds over Labor Day weekend

.

The Rochester Police Department and Owatonna Police Department arrested Kelvin Figueroa-Millan of New Jersey at an Owatonna hotel on Friday morning, according to a statement from the Rochester Police Department. A vehicle linked to Figueroa-Millan was at the hotel. Police also found "evidence related to the shooting incident," the statement said.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, Sept. 2, following a fight at one of several parties being thrown at the fairgrounds, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said in September.

No injuries were reported after witnesses heard three gunshots. A vehicle was hit with one round.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending with the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.