Police arrest ‘Joker,’ second man on drug charges in Bridgeport

Two Bridgeport men were arrested on narcotics possession and distribution charges on Friday after police received a tip that a dealer named “Joker” was selling crack cocaine at a residence on Hallett Street.

Bridgeport police arrested Pedro “Joker” Ortiz, 52, and Morris “Moe” Moore, 50, each of Bridgeport.

A police investigation into the tip identified a suspect and police learned that Joker had an associate who would help supply the Hallett Street operation. Narcotics officers obtained a search and seizure warrant, which they executed on Friday.

Police say Ortiz had narcotics in his possession when they searched him and immediately arrested him outside his Hallett Street residence.

While attempting to search the residence, police said Moore opened and then quickly closed the door on officers. Police were able to get inside before Moore could lock the door. They then arrested Moore for interfering with the lawful execution of a search and seizure warrant.

Police said they found Moore had a “large quantity of crack cocaine” on him after they searched him.

In total, police found over 157 grams of crack cocaine, almost five grams of powdered cocaine, a small amount of fentanyl and ammunition.

Police said Morris and Ortiz are convicted felons and cannot possess guns or ammunition. Morris was sentenced to 30 months in jail in 2016 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute, according to court records. Ortiz has two misdemeanors on his record, according to court records.

Morris was charged with the operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of ammunition and interfering with a search warrant. His bond was set at $150,000, and he was released after posting it. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

Ortiz was charged with the operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and criminal possession of ammunition. His bond was set at $125,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.