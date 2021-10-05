Police arrest juvenile in Central threat

Paul B. Johnson, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
Oct. 5—HIGH POINT — Police arrested a juvenile for making an online threat against High Point Central High School this past weekend.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, High Point Police Department officers received a call about a threat posted on social media that included a Google Maps view of High Point Central.

Within several hours, investigators arrested a 16-year-old boy and took the teenager to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of making a false report of mass violence on educational property.

Police said during a press briefing Monday that the original report of the online threat came through a phone call to 911 by a student who saw the post on Snapchat. A parent of a student also called 911 to say one of his children saw the threat on social media.

Emergency communication specialists contacted a High Point Central school resource officer, who then alerted Guilford County Schools and initiated an investigation.

The threat is considered resolved with the arrest, Capt. Patrick O'Toole said.

The teenager who was arrested lives in High Point and is a Guilford County Schools student, but police did not release which school he attends.

The school system issued a statement to The High Point Enterprise saying school leaders appreciate everyone who contributed to the resolution.

"We are grateful for the parents, teachers and administrators who provided the information that led to this arrest," the statement said.

O'Toole said that officers met on Monday with the High Point Central school resource officers and administration.

The incident is the second threat made online involving High Point public schools in the past three weeks.

On Sept. 21, Kayshaun Williams, 18, of Jamestown, who had been a student at Southwest Guilford High School, was arrested after the police investigated threats made in social media posts the evening of Sept. 20 against Southwest Guilford, Andrews, Southern Guilford, Southeast Guilford and Northeast Guilford high schools. Several firearms were displayed in the posts.

O'Toole said police will always take threats to schools seriously.

"We have a zero tolerance policy on any threat to the educational system," he said during the briefing. "We look at every threat as credible until we prove it's not."

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul

