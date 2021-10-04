Police arrest juvenile in Central threat

Oct. 4—HIGH POINT — Police arrested a juvenile for making an online threat against High Point Central High School this past weekend.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, High Point Police Department officers received a call about a threat posted on social media. The threat included a Google Maps view of High Point Central.

Within several hours, investigators arrested a juvenile and took the person to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of false report of mass violence on educational property.

No other information was released Monday morning.

The incident is the second threat online against High Point public schools in the past three weeks.

On Sept. 21, Kayshaun Williams, 18, of Jamestown, who had been a student at Southwest Guilford High School, was arrested after the police investigated reports from the public about online threats made the evening of Sept. 20 against Southwest Guilford, Andrews, Southern Guilford, Southeast Guilford and Northeast Guilford high schools. Several firearms were displayed in the online posts.

