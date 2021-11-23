Police arrest juvenile in Haltom City park killings; two other suspects sought in case

Police on Monday night said that they had identified three capital murder suspects in connection with the killings last week of two teenagers at a park in Haltom City.

A juvenile boy was arrested in the Nov. 15 shooting deaths, and two other suspects, a man and a second juvenile boy, were not in custody, Haltom City police said.

The adult who police alleged was involved in the killings is Rylin Montgomery, 17.

Police did not describe a motive as they announced that they had identified suspects.

Slain at North Park were Daijhuan Jones, 16, and Isaiah Mendoza, 17. Both lived in North Richland Hills, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. They arrived together at the park, police said.

Mendoza was a student at the Winfree Academy charter school in North Richland Hills. Jones was a student at Birdville High School, which is part of Birdville ISD in North Richland Hills.

The victims were slain at the park at 5220 Denton Highway, just north of Loop 820, about 3:30 p.m.