Update: Police arrest juvenile who reportedly pulled gun on Walmart staff while shoplifting

Jun. 30—Update (4:10 p.m.)

Police have arrested the juvenile male who reportedly pulled out a gun on Walmart staff after he was approached while shoplifting Thursday night in Albert Lea.

The juvenile was arrested outside in the area of Frank Avenue and Fifth Street.

Police stated the investigation is ongoing, and there is no threat to the public.

Original story:

A juvenile male reportedly pulled out a gun on Walmart staff after he was approached while shoplifting Thursday night in Albert Lea.

According to Albert Lea police, dispatchers received a report of the incident at 9:06 p.m. at 1550 Blake Ave. The juvenile was with at least one other person and was wearing a mask, according to police logs.

He reportedly fled in a tan Toyota Camry.

Police stated through eye witnesses and video from the store, they were able to determine the suspect. The SWAT team Friday morning executed a search warrant at a residence on Morningside Road in an effort to try to find the juvenile and bring him into custody.

The juvenile was not at the house, and police continue to search for him.

Police did not disclose what the juvenile had stolen from the store but said it was of relatively low value.

Check back to the Tribune for updates as they become available.