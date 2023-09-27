Police arrest juvenile after they say he shows up to ATV sale with no money, gun

Dayton Police officers encountered what seemed to be people meeting to sell an ATV, according to a Facebook video posted by the department.

>>‘That boy meant the world to me;’ Loved ones try to cope after deadly shooting of young man

Officers decided to investigate the encounter and soon found something they didn’t expect.

One of the officers approached the buyer, who was a juvenile male, asked a few questions, and then patted him down, the video shows.

The officer then asks to look inside the male’s bag. The officer immediately felt a gun inside the bag and then noticed the male had no money to pay for the ATV he was there to purchase.

The male was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

The Dayton Police Department reminds the community that if you’re trying to buy or sell an ATV, dirt bike, or anything you value you should use one of our Safe Exchange Zones:

951 Washington St.

417 E. Helena St.

2721 Wayne Ave.

248 Salem Ave.

To view the entire video, click here.