Police arrest juvenile after threats prompt lockdown at Central Bucks South

Warrington police have made an arrest following the threats that had over 1,000 Central Bucks High School South students under lockdown Tuesday.

The police department and the Bucks County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday night that a juvenile male was identified as a suspect.

He is charged in connection with the threats of an explosive device and weapon on CB South’s campus, and was taken into police custody.

The school’s administrators learned of the two threats Tuesday morning, prompting them to alert law enforcement.

Central Bucks School District is the largest in Bucks County.

CB South, made up of 1,750 students, was placed on lockdown as a precaution as officers, including a K-9 unit, swept the school searching for any dangerous devices.

None were found, and no one was injured, according to the Warrington Township Emergency Management.

​The students were released from campus in a staggered dismissal around noon, with the campus secured by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Students were asked to leave the building with their hands empty and visible to police, according to the Central Bucks School District.

“It was an emotional day for all of us, especially for the students and staff,” Warrington Township police Chief Daniel Friel said. “I applaud how my officers and the school district administration, students and high school faculty staff handled this situation.”

Nearby, Mill Creek Elementary School students were put in shelter-in-place mode while police investigated the threats at CB South.

The high school’s after-school sports and activities were canceled, and so was afternoon kindergarten at Mill Creek to help ease the traffic as CB South’s students were sent home.

Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh thanked the school’s administration, faculty and first responders for their handling of the situation.

“The safety of our students is our utmost priority, and we will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to complete any necessary investigations,” he said.

