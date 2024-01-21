Police arrest juveniles trying to steal multiple cars in Everett

Everett police say they detained several juveniles while they were trying to steal cars this week.

Officers tracked them down in between thefts at a South Everett elementary school

The Anti-Crime Team first found two unoccupied Hyundai’s at the school. Officers say they noticed the suspects drive up in a Kia and try to steal one before giving up and leaving.

Officers followed the Kia until it stopped and all four suspects ran away.

The juveniles were then found at a nearby house where police say they were trying to steal another KIA in its driveway.

Two of the suspects were runaways, and all were returned to their guardians.

Officials say all suspects involved will be charged.

"Great job by ACT members, interrupting the ring of car thefts and possibly preventing another!" said a spokesperson.
















