Police arrest Kentucky man after he allegedly threatened people with a machete

Police arrested a man in Laurel County Wednesday several hours after he allegedly forced his way into a home and threatened people with a machete.

William Ragen, a 39-year-old Lily resident, was charged with first-degree burglary, according to a release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root’s office.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint about a man with a machete early Wednesday. When Sgt. Brett Reeves went to investigate, the man scuffled with Reeves and fled into the woods, according to the release.

Police said at the time the man appeared to be intoxicated and might be having mental issues.

Police later received a report that a man had forced his way into a house about 3 miles away and threatened the occupants with a machete and then fled into the woods, according to the release.

Police and rescue-squad members searched the area.

In an update at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Root’s office said police had found Ragen in neighboring Knox County and arrested him without incident.