Police arrest kidnapping suspect, respond to threatening graffiti at NHS

Feb. 18—Norman police arrested a motorist accused of leading them on a chase and holding a passenger at knifepoint.

Tracy McCullar, 41, was booked into the Cleveland County jail Thursday morning on suspicion of eluding, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor in connection with the incident, according to NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen.

Police around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday followed McCullar as he drove behind an ambulance on Tecumseh Road. McCullar allegedly drove south on Interstate Drive into northbound lanes of traffic when officers tried to stop him, according to an emailed incident summary.

McCullar then drove onto Robinson Street and then southbound on Interstate 35 in the northbound lanes, the summary states, police say.

Officers reportedly used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver on McCullar and shut down traffic on southbound I-35.

Officers found McCullar inside the vehicle holding a butcher knife and threatening to kill a woman inside. He initially refused to drop the knife when ordered but eventually put it down, allowing police to take him from the vehicle, the report states.

McCullar and the woman were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. Two officers were also treated for minor injuries in their response, the report states.

McCullar remained in custody Thursday without bond. He had not been charged in connection with his arrest Thursday, according to records.

Graffiti at NHS

Norman Public Schools administration said a message written on a Norman High bathroom wall does not pose any credible threat.

Norman Police responded to and investigated a message in an NHS bathroom Thursday. While The Transcript asked the department for clarification about the contents of the message, NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said the department "cannot provide details regarding the specifics of an ongoing investigation."

It's also unclear from the NPD's statement or the school district's statement who wrote the message.

Story continues

A message from NHS Principal Hallie Wright to parents clarified that the NPD found "no credible threat to the school" after investigating the message.

"We understand pictures of these messages are circulating on social media," Wright's message reads. "We take threats of any kind seriously, and the safety of your child is our top priority. Any individual making threats against a school is subject to disciplinary action in accordance with Norman Board of Education policy and to potential prosecution under the law."

Emma Keith is the editor of The Transcript, where she covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.