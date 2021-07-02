Police arrest Kingwood woman for brandishing, shooting gun

Jul. 2—KINGWOOD — A Kingwood woman was arrested Thursday following a shooting incident on the Old Tunnelton Pike.

According to the criminal complaint, State Police Cpl. J. T. Wood was dispatched following a report that Shirley Sigley, 61, was shooting at another person.

When Wood arrived at the scene, he made contact with Sigley who was in the backyard of her residence. While speaking with her, he observed a firearm hanging out of her right front pocket. Wood secured the firearm, a Taurus.3457 revolver with two spent castings and three bullets still in the chamber.

Wood then made contact with Jennifer Phillips and Frenchie Pyle, who reported the incident. The couple told Wood Sigley shot at them four times during an argument. Phillips and Pyles alleged Sigley shot from the backyard of her residence toward their residence. They said Sigley reloaded her gun during the incident.

Sigley said she shot into a bank one time during the argument. Wood measured and noted the distance from where the Sigley allegedly shot and the Phillips residence, which was 168 feet.

Sigley was arrested for brandishing a deadly weapon, threatening or causing a breach of the peace, and shooting across the road within 500 feet of a building. She was charged and released on a PR bond following the incident.

